Duchess of York, SARAH FERGUSON, is diagnosed with the most serious type of skin cancer, making her third member of British Royal Family with health crises



Sunday, January 21, 2024 – Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with skin cancer just months after being treated for breast cancer, it is reported.

The Duchess of York, who was married to Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, has had a mole removed from her body which tests have since found to be a malignant melanoma which is the most serious type of skin cancer.

It comes after the 64-year-old underwent a breast operation for cancer last year.

She reportedly had a number of moles removed while undergoing breast reconstruction surgery last year, one of which was found to be malignant.

She received the distressing news just days after Christmas.

The grandmother is reported to have spent the last few weeks in Austria after spending some time with the Royal Family at Sandringham over Christmas.

She will undergo further tests to determine whether it has spread.

A spokesman for Sarah, Duchess of York told the Sun: "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

"Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

"Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.

"The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.

"She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.'

The news comes days after it was revealed that both King Charles III and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, are to undergo medical procedures.

Kate was taken into hospital last week to have planned abdominal surgery which will leave her at The Clinic in London for ten to 14 days, and requiring up to three months of rest and recovery at home.

The same day Kate underwent her surgery, it was announced that King Charles would have treatment for an enlarged prostate in the next week.