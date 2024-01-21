Duchess of York, SARAH FERGUSON, is diagnosed with the most serious type of skin cancer, making her third member of British Royal Family with health crises

Sunday, January 21, 2024 – Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with skin cancer just months after being treated for breast cancer, it is reported.
The Duchess of York, who was married to Prince Andrew, the
second son of Queen Elizabeth, has had a mole removed from her body which tests
have since found to be a malignant melanoma which is the most serious type of
skin cancer.
It comes after the 64-year-old underwent a breast operation
for cancer last year.
She reportedly had a number of moles removed while
undergoing breast reconstruction surgery last year, one of which was found to
be malignant.
She received the distressing news just days after Christmas.
The grandmother is reported to have spent the last few weeks
in Austria after spending some time with the Royal Family at Sandringham over
Christmas.
She will undergo further tests to determine whether it has
spread.
A spokesman for Sarah, Duchess of York told the Sun:
"Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer,
Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.
"Her dermatologist asked that several moles were
removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing
reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been
identified as cancerous.
"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure
that this has been caught in the early stages.
"Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for
breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.
"The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team
which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured
the illness was detected when it was.
"She believes her experience underlines the importance
of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that
can be a sign of melanoma.'
The news comes days after it was revealed that both King
Charles III and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, are to undergo medical
procedures.
Kate was taken into hospital last week to have planned
abdominal surgery which will leave her at The Clinic in London for ten to 14
days, and requiring up to three months of rest and recovery at home.
The same day Kate underwent her surgery, it was announced
that King Charles would have treatment for an enlarged prostate in the next
week.
0 Comments