47 people are buried alive in Chinese landslide



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – At least 47 people were buried when a landslide struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China early this morning, state media reported.

Two people have been confirmed dead after the pre-dawn landslide hit in Zhenxiong County, Yunnan province, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

State broadcaster CCTV said around 18 households were completely buried by a torrent of falling earth and that more than 200 people were 'urgently evacuated' from the area.

Authorities have launched an emergency response involving 200 rescue workers as well as dozens of fire engines and other equipment.

But rescue efforts will be complicated by the freezing and snowy conditions.





Chinese President Xi Jinping urged 'all-out' rescue efforts, CCTV reported.

Xi 'demanded that rescue forces are organised quickly... and efforts made to reduce casualties as far as possible,' the broadcaster reported him as saying.

He added that it was 'necessary to properly handle the work of comforting the families of the deceased and resettling affected people'.