47 people are buried alive in Chinese landslide

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – At least 47 people were buried when a landslide struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China early this morning, state media reported.
Two people have been confirmed dead after the pre-dawn
landslide hit in Zhenxiong County, Yunnan province, state news agency Xinhua
reported, citing local authorities.
State broadcaster CCTV said around 18 households were
completely buried by a torrent of falling earth and that more than 200 people
were 'urgently evacuated' from the area.
Authorities have launched an emergency response involving
200 rescue workers as well as dozens of fire engines and other equipment.
But rescue efforts will be complicated by the freezing and snowy conditions.
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged 'all-out' rescue efforts,
CCTV reported.
Xi 'demanded that rescue forces are organised quickly... and
efforts made to reduce casualties as far as possible,' the broadcaster reported
him as saying.
He added that it was 'necessary to properly handle the work
of comforting the families of the deceased and resettling affected people'.
