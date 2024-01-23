Without JUNET, RAILA would be nothing – JOHO, LEDAMA and MUTUA now jealously defend the embattled Suna East MP after alleged fallout with BABA

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Azimio leaders have come to the defence of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed over his alleged fallout with ODM Leader Raila Odinga.
This follows earlier reports that
there were advanced plans to kick Junet out of the Orange Democratic Movement
(ODM) party.
Reports had indicated that Junet
Mohamed had received a show cause letter over his absence from key ODM
meetings.
Additionally, it was reported
that should the parliamentarian not justify his absence, he would be stripped
of leadership roles in the party.
Led by ODM Deputy Party Leader
Hassan Joho, Azimio politicians regretted that Junet was being
victimised after campaigning extensively for Raila Odinga during the 2022
presidential election.
“Completely unnecessary and
uncalled for,” the former Mombasa Governor posed.
In support, Makau Mutua who was
head of Raila’s presidential secretariat stated, “No truer words have ever been
spoken. Kenya does not have a finer patriot than Junet Mohamed.”
The Suna East MP also received
support from Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina who wondered why his party was
taking such a drastic action.
Ledama wondered what was the
projected end game and why the opposition party was not channelling such energy
into building the political outfit.
Saboti MP Caleb Amisi further
alleged that there was internal sabotage within the ODM party of which he is a
member.
“The work Junet Mohamed did for Raila very few can do.
"If you are a top leader who served with Junet and you
believe he spoiled campaigns as you watched, why didn’t you raise the matter
then?” he posed.
He added that Junet was
being used as a sacrificial lamb following Raila’s fifth unsuccessful stab at
the presidency.
Junet and Joho were central
figures in Raila’s campaign but have since kept their distance from the
political limelight following Raila’s loss.
