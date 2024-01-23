Without JUNET, RAILA would be nothing – JOHO, LEDAMA and MUTUA now jealously defend the embattled Suna East MP after alleged fallout with BABA

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Azimio leaders have come to the defence of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed over his alleged fallout with ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

This follows earlier reports that there were advanced plans to kick Junet out of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Reports had indicated that Junet Mohamed had received a show cause letter over his absence from key ODM meetings.

Additionally, it was reported that should the parliamentarian not justify his absence, he would be stripped of leadership roles in the party.

Led by ODM Deputy Party Leader Hassan Joho, Azimio politicians regretted that Junet was being victimised after campaigning extensively for Raila Odinga during the 2022 presidential election.

“Completely unnecessary and uncalled for,” the former Mombasa Governor posed.

In support, Makau Mutua who was head of Raila’s presidential secretariat stated, “No truer words have ever been spoken. Kenya does not have a finer patriot than Junet Mohamed.”

The Suna East MP also received support from Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina who wondered why his party was taking such a drastic action.

Ledama wondered what was the projected end game and why the opposition party was not channelling such energy into building the political outfit.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi further alleged that there was internal sabotage within the ODM party of which he is a member.

“The work Junet Mohamed did for Raila very few can do.

"If you are a top leader who served with Junet and you believe he spoiled campaigns as you watched, why didn’t you raise the matter then?” he posed.

He added that Junet was being used as a sacrificial lamb following Raila’s fifth unsuccessful stab at the presidency.

Junet and Joho were central figures in Raila’s campaign but have since kept their distance from the political limelight following Raila’s loss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST