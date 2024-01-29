We will cut the Judiciary budget if they refuse to toe the line – RUTO’s man declares and says they will go to work using bicycles

Monday, January 29, 2024 -
One of President William Ruto‘s lieutenants has vowed to slash the Judiciary budget
if Judges and magistrates continue to rule against the government.
Speaking on Sunday, Mogotio Member of Parliament Reuben Kiborek said the
Judiciary risks budget cuts due to recent rulings that have stalled key
government projects.
The MP said Parliament would
use its powers to punish the Judiciary over the rulings he claimed go against
the public interest.
"We in Parliament also have power, which is to create the budget.
"I want to ask you, chair of the
budget (Ndindi Nyoro), that when we are creating the upcoming budget if the
Judiciary refuses to behave, let's cut their entire budget until they walk and
ride bicycles in town to understand what the jobless Kenyans experience every
day," Kiborek said.
Kiborek spoke days after
courts slammed the brakes on the controversial housing and also stopped the
government from sending police for a peacekeeping mission in Haiti.
