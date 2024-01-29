Chaos and pandemonium as Haiti citizens jam radio stations after Kenyan court banned RUTO from deploying the police there – You won’t believe what they were saying

According to a report by the
Associated Press, Haiti citizens are worried about their safety after the court halted
the planned deployment of police officers to lead a fight against gangs that
are controlling large parts of the country.
Hours after Justice Chacha Mwita
delivered that ruling, residents of the war-torn nation began calling radio
stations in anguish.
In fact, some of the radio
stations got jammed from too many calls with some of the victims fearing that
the war had turned up a notch higher.
Over the past year, the gangs
controlled 80 per cent of the country's capital city of Port-Au-Prince, with
concerns raised that it is a matter of time before the gangs take over full
control.
The overriding theme from a
majority of the callers was the demand to know what would happen next after the
court ruling.
Justice Mwita termed the planned
deployment as unconstitutional, noting that the National Security Council
and the National Police Service (NPS) have no powers to deploy the officers
outside the country.
The Court made the ruling on a case filed by Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot who had argued that the deployment heralded by President William Ruto was illegal.
The State was scheduled to deploy 1,000 police officers.
An earlier report by global
media outlets indicated that the attacks had grown more intense with
gangs taking over police stations and expanding outside city centers.
