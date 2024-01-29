AHMEDNASIR blasts RUTO’s men for threatening to slash Judiciary budget over unfavourable court rulings

On Sunday, UDA MP and Mogotio Member of Parliament Reuben Kiborek warned that Parliament would use its powers
to punish the Judiciary over the rulings he claimed go against the public
interest.
However, lawyer Ahmednasir in a
tweet said plans by a section of UDA lawmakers to punish the Judiciary were
unjustified
According to him, the Judiciary
requires more resources to support its many programmes.
He also said the Judiciary needs a
reformed leadership that will ensure the meagre resources are well utilised.
"Cutting the judiciary budget is the wrong move. In fact, the judiciary needs more money/resources.
"But we need a judiciary that doesn't waste the meagre resources on bonding trips to Watamu, as does the Supreme Court of Kenya.
"We also need reformist
leadership for the judiciary, too," Ahmednasir stated.
