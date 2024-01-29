AHMEDNASIR blasts RUTO’s men for threatening to slash Judiciary budget over unfavourable court rulings





Monday, January 29, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has castigated a section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmakers who have been threatening to slash the Judiciary budget over unfavourable court rulings.

On Sunday, UDA MP and Mogotio Member of Parliament Reuben Kiborek warned that Parliament would use its powers to punish the Judiciary over the rulings he claimed go against the public interest.

However, lawyer Ahmednasir in a tweet said plans by a section of UDA lawmakers to punish the Judiciary were unjustified

According to him, the Judiciary requires more resources to support its many programmes.

He also said the Judiciary needs a reformed leadership that will ensure the meagre resources are well utilised.

"Cutting the judiciary budget is the wrong move. In fact, the judiciary needs more money/resources.

"But we need a judiciary that doesn't waste the meagre resources on bonding trips to Watamu, as does the Supreme Court of Kenya.

"We also need reformist leadership for the judiciary, too," Ahmednasir stated.

