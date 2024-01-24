'We knew we were right': UEFA President, ALEKSANDER CEFERIN, says he's sure of City's FFP guilt, as club prepare to fight 115 charges

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said the European football's governing body was 'right' to expel Manchester City from European competition for breaching its Financial Fairplay regulations (FFP).
City were handed a two-year ban from European competition
and fined £ 25 million in February 2020 after they were found guilty of
breaking FFP rules and misleading UEFA.
The ban was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport
seven months later, but City now face potential action from the Premier League.
Now, Ceferin has said he understands the anger from
supporters and other clubs over the length of time the case has taken.
Last season's Treble-winners were charged by the League with
an extraordinary 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations in February last
year, following a five-year investigation that began in 2018.
Ceferin refused to speak on the Premier League's
investigation, but remained adamant UEFA's Club Financial Control Body made the
right call four years ago and believes they will be vindicated.
'We know we were right,' he told The Telegraph. 'We wouldn’t
decide if we didn’t think we were right.
'I trust that the decision of our independent body was
correct.'
City, who have steadfastly denied any wrongdoing, had their
ban overturned by CAS on the grounds that some of the accusations were unproven
and some of the evidence against them was time-barred.
The Premier League have previously accused City of using
delaying tactics to stall their own investigation, but Richard Masters
confirmed last week a date had been set for the trial.
