Angry Algerian fans attempt to storm hotel of the Algeria team to attack them after their elimination (VIDEO)



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – A group of angry Algerian fans stormed the hotel of the Algeria team to attack them following their elimination from the African Cup nation in Ivory Coast.

Former champions Algeria crashed out of the tournament on Tuesday night after losing 1-0 to Mauritania, who are 75 places lower in the world rankings.

It was the first victory for Mauritania in an AFCON tournament.

Following the outcome of the game, angry Algerian fans tried to force their way into the team's hotel but were stopped by the security officials.

Watch the video below