Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – A group of angry Algerian fans stormed the hotel of the Algeria team to attack them following their elimination from the African Cup nation in Ivory Coast.
Former champions Algeria crashed out of the tournament on
Tuesday night after losing 1-0 to Mauritania, who are 75 places lower in the
world rankings.
It was the first victory for Mauritania in an AFCON
tournament.
Following the outcome of the game, angry Algerian fans tried
to force their way into the team's hotel but were stopped by the security
officials.
Watch the video below
Angry Algerian fans attempt to storm hotel of the Algeria team to attack them after their elimination (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/LkBv7sd2Jo— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 24, 2024
