US actor and rapper, COMMON, officially confirms his relationship with JENNIFER HUDSON on her show (VIDEO)



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Grammy award-winning rapper and actor, Common, has confirmed his relationship with singer and talk show host, Jennifer Hudson.

On Monday, the rapper, 51, appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson” show, where he discussed his newly confirmed relationship with Jennifer Hudson and gushed about each other's accomplishments.

Hudson, 42, kicked off the interview by asking the "Glory" rapper, "Are you dating anyone?"

Common replied, "Yes," before going into details about the relationship. While he doesn't say her name, he lists all of his partner's accomplishments -- and they all point to Hudson.





"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," he said. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."

Common, 51, added that his boo also is an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner and hosts her own talk show. Sound familiar?

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in July 2022, were spotted holding hands in November following jazz singer Mikel Mwalimu-Banks' one-night-only performance at Joe's Pub in New York City.

