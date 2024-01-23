Actor, DAVID GAIL's death investigated as 'possible drug overdose' as police await toxicology test results



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – David Gail's death is being investigated as a 'possible drug overdose' after the Beverly Hills 90210 actor's shock passing aged 58 last week.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ no foul play is suspected in Gail's death with police waiting for toxicology tests to determine an official cause of death.

Police are said to suspect an overdose is what killed Gail.

The actor played the one-time fiancé of Shannen Doherty's Brenda Walsh on the hit 1990s show.

Gail's death was confirmed by his longtime friend, Peter Ferriero, who hosts the Beverly Hills, 91210 rewatch podcast.

Gail is also known for playing Dr. Joe Scanlon in the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles from 1999–2000.

The journeyman actor was last seen on screen in 2008's Belly of the Beast, but he added his talents to portray several characters in the 2019 video game Blacksad: Under the Skin. He made appearances in shows such as ER and Robin's Hoods during his long career.

He was a main cast member on the WB primetime soap opera Savannah, on which he played Dean Collins beginning in 1996 for two seasons.

'David was a kind human,' Ferriero wrote. ' Someone I wish I spoke to more.'

'He was filled of life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all.'

Ferriero directed fans who want to know more about Gail to his sister Katie Colmenares who left a heartfelt tribute to her brother.

'There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone with me,' she wrote mournfully.