CIA boss holds Gaza ceasefire talks with Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian intelligence chiefs in Paris



Monday, January 29, 2024 – Top CIA officials have met Egyptian, Qatari, and Israeli intelligence bosses in Paris ahead of a possible ceasefire and hostage exchange deal.

In attendance were CIA director William Burns, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the prime minister of Qatar, and Mossad chief Dadi Barnea.

The bosses of Israel's internal security service Shin Bet and the Egyptian intelligence minister Abbas Kamel were also present.

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that the talks had been 'constructive' but warned there were still 'significant gaps' between negotiating delegations.

Follow-up meetings have been scheduled for this week and the Israeli war cabinet is due to meet today, according to Israeli officials.

The possible breakthrough comes less than a week after Hamas allegedly rejected a two-month ceasefire deal in exchange for the release of all the remaining hostages.

The Washington Post reported that US President Joe Biden had sent Mr Burns to try to negotiate the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for a ceasefire.

On Friday, Mr Biden spoke to Qatar's head of state, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss efforts to free the hostages.

Qatar has played a crucial role in peace talks after brokering a seven-day ceasefire and hostage release deal in November.

About 136 people remain unaccounted for after being abducted and taken hostage in Gaza after an attack by Hamas on October 7 last year.

They include 19 females and two British-Israeli people. However, at least 25 of these are believed to be dead.

More than 26,000 Gazans, including civilians and soldiers, have been killed by Israel in its military offensive, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said.