CIA boss holds Gaza ceasefire talks with Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian intelligence chiefs in Paris

Monday, January 29, 2024 – Top CIA officials have met Egyptian, Qatari, and Israeli intelligence bosses in Paris ahead of a possible ceasefire and hostage exchange deal.
In attendance were CIA director William Burns, Mohammed bin
Abdulrahman Al Thani, the prime minister of Qatar, and Mossad chief Dadi
Barnea.
The bosses of Israel's internal security service Shin
Bet and the Egyptian intelligence minister Abbas Kamel were also present.
Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
office said that the talks had been 'constructive' but warned there were still
'significant gaps' between negotiating delegations.
Follow-up meetings have been scheduled for this week and the
Israeli war cabinet is due to meet today, according to Israeli officials.
The possible breakthrough comes less than a week
after Hamas allegedly rejected a two-month ceasefire deal in exchange
for the release of all the remaining hostages.
The Washington Post reported that US President Joe Biden had
sent Mr Burns to try to negotiate the release of the remaining hostages in
exchange for a ceasefire.
On Friday, Mr Biden spoke to Qatar's head of state, Tamim
bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss efforts to free the hostages.
Qatar has played a crucial role in peace talks after
brokering a seven-day ceasefire and hostage release deal in November.
About 136 people remain unaccounted for after being abducted
and taken hostage in Gaza after an attack by Hamas on October 7 last year.
They include 19 females and two British-Israeli people.
However, at least 25 of these are believed to be dead.
More than 26,000 Gazans, including civilians and soldiers,
have been killed by Israel in its military offensive, the Hamas-controlled
health ministry said.
