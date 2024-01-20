UHURU flies to DRC in style as he dumps Kenya Airforce for Uganda Airlines amid deteriorating relationship between him and RUTO – Look!

Saturday, January 20, 2024 - President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta will for the first time in over a year attend the same event since the latter handed over power.

The Office of the Fourth President of Kenya, on Friday, announced that Kenyatta arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo the same day ahead of the country's President-elect Felix Tshisekedi's swearing-in ceremony.

Of note, however, was the former Head of State's choice to travel in a Uganda Airlines plane, a departure from the Kenya Air Force that he had been accustomed to since leaving office.

"President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta has this evening arrived at N'Djili International Airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect H.E. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo," Uhuru press team announced.

In November 2022, two months after handing over the instruments of power to Ruto, Uhuru made a trip to DRC in a Kenya Air Force plane.

At the time, Uhuru was mandated by the East African Community to facilitate the peace process in DRC where the state was at war with rebels.

Ruto had also sent a troop of 900 Kenya Defence Forces soldiers to offer backup to the country's military.

The Kenyan DAILY POST