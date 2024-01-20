UHURU flies to DRC in style as he dumps Kenya Airforce for Uganda Airlines amid deteriorating relationship between him and RUTO – Look!

Saturday, January 20, 2024 - President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta will for the first time in over a year attend the same event since the latter handed over power.
The Office of the Fourth
President of Kenya, on Friday, announced that Kenyatta arrived in the Democratic
Republic of Congo the same day ahead of the country's President-elect Felix
Tshisekedi's swearing-in ceremony.
Of note, however, was the former
Head of State's choice to travel in a Uganda Airlines plane, a departure from
the Kenya Air Force that he had been accustomed to since leaving office.
"President (Rtd) Uhuru
Kenyatta has this evening arrived at N'Djili International Airport in the
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the
president-elect H.E. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo," Uhuru press team
announced.
In November 2022, two months
after handing over the instruments of power to Ruto, Uhuru made a trip to DRC
in a Kenya Air Force plane.
At the time, Uhuru was mandated by the East African Community to facilitate the peace process in DRC where the state was at war with rebels.
Ruto had also sent a troop of 900 Kenya Defence
Forces soldiers to offer backup to the country's military.
