Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA’s confidant is going to jail for masterminding the brutal murder of blogger DANIEL MUTHIANI alias SNIPER- See how forensic analysis exposed him badly.

Saturday, January 20, 2024 - The team of DCI Homicide detectives which has been conducting investigations into the gruesome murder of Daniel Muthiani aka Sniper that occurred on December 2, 2023, has recommended murder charges on several suspects who have so far been found culpable even as probe continues on other suspects implicated in the case.

Painstaking investigations that have involved thorough scrutiny of forensic evidence and data analysis since the taking over of the case on December 19 placed Vincent Muriithi alias Supuu, a close confidant of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza at the core of the probe, right from luring the renowned tiktoker to his death trap to the recovery of the body in Chiakariga, Tharaka Nithi County.

Four other suspects including a police officer and a local DJ whose involvement in the heinous murder was forensically proven from the point of abduction in Meru to Mutonga River where the deceased's body was recovered are all set to be arraigned for murder.

While the High Court in Kiambu has already given directions for the mental assessment of Vincent Muriithi and Kenneth Murangiri Guantai (AP officer) ahead of their plea taking on January 29, 2024, the remaining three suspects (Boniface Kithinji Njihia alias DJ Kaboom, Brian Mwenda alias Brayo and Christus Manyara Kiambi) who are already in police custody after custodial orders were granted by the Kibera Chief Magistrate court will be arraigned on the same day.

Meanwhile, further investigations are ongoing with more arrests expected as the Directorate strives to bring to book any more culprits that may have been involved in the murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.