UDA SG CLEOPHAS MALALA urgeS NDINDI NYORO to wait until 2032 to start talking about succession politics

Thursday, January 25, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has waded into the ongoing succession battle between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.
A fortnight ago, 15 UDA
lawmakers endorsed Nyoro to succeed Gachagua as President William Ruto's
running mate in the 2027 polls.
However, speaking on Radio
Citizen on Wednesday, Malala asked the Kiharu legislator to shelve his ambition
and wait until 2032.
Malala dismissed the proposal to
drop Gachagua and front the Kiharu lawmaker as Ruto's running mate in the 2027
elections, saying that the nation's leadership is solely focused on realising
its ambitious promises to Kenyans.
"Ndindi Nyoro is a strong member of UDA, and he is a leader of the future, but what we are asking for is patience we focus on our agenda.
"For now, Ruto and Gachagua is till 2032,"
Malala said.
According to Malala, the ruling
party has confidence in Gachagua retaining his position so that the Kenya
Kwanza administration can fulfill its promise to Kenyans.
Malala described the
deputy president as a man made of steel, saying he was the right person to help
the president deliver to Kenyans.
