Fire chief found dead at home while under investigation for 'lying about having master's degree when applying for his £180,000-a-year job'

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – West Midlands Fire chief, Wayne Brown has been found dead at his home after an investigation was launched into claims he 'lied about having a master's degree to get £180,000-a-year job.
Mr Brown, who was hired as chief of West Midlands Fire and
Rescue Authority in the UK last year, was accused of lying about his
qualifications and playing for Charlton Athletic when applying for the
£180,000-a-year job.
The firefighter, who was part of the London Fire
Brigade for 27 years until switching to the West Midlands service in 2019, had
impressed superiors with his Master of Business Administration degree from
London South Bank University. But an investigation was launched after his
alleged alma mater said it had no record of his degree, with the fire chief
removing them from his LinkedIn account shortly afterwards.
In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, West Midlands
Fire and Rescue Authority confirmed Mr Brown had been found dead at his home
this morning.
Greg Brackenridge, chairman of the service, said: 'We are
devastated to report that our chief fire officer, Wayne Brown, was this morning
found dead at his home address.
'The death is not being treated as suspicious by West
Midlands Police.
'All our thoughts and love are with his family, his friends
and his colleagues.
'We ask everyone that his family and his colleagues are
given time and space at this tragic time.'
In a statement West Midlands Police said it was not treating
Mr Brown's death as suspicious.
'We can confirm that we attended an address in Birmingham
this morning where the body of a man in his 50s was sadly found,' the force
said.
'The death is not being treated as suspicious and we are
liaising with the local coroner.
'A formal identification will take place in due course.
'The man's family is being supported by specialist officers
and our thoughts are with them at this time.'
Mr Brown had been under investigation by the fire service
after claims he had mislead his employers about his qualifications.
In addition to queries about his academic achievements,
concerns were raised by colleagues who said Brown claimed to have been a former
pro footballer for Charlton Athletic.
0 Comments