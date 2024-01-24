TRUMP slurs words while speaking about invoking death penalty for drug dealers (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump slurred his words while speaking on his campaign objective to mandate the death penalty for drug dealers.

Trump seemingly spoke in a partially incoherent way about the death penalty at a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire on Tuesday night ahead of the state’s presidential primary.

‘We have become a drug-infested, crime-ridden nation which is incapable of solving even the sollest, smallest problem,’ Trump said before his supporters on Monday night.

‘The simplest of problems, we can no longer solve. We can’t do anything, we are an institute in a powerful death penalty. We will put this on.’

A clip of that portion of Trump’s speech was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @BidenHQ which describes itself as ‘a project of Biden-Harris 2024’.

The post had 2.7million views by Tuesday afternoon, with many users claiming that Trump has experienced cognitive decline.

Watch the video below