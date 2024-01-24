Prince HARRY and MEGHAN MARKLE make surprise appearance at Bob Marley: One Love Movie premiere (PHOTOs and VIDEO)



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in Kingston, Jamaica for the premiere of the upcoming Bob Marley biopic, Bob Marley: One Love.

The biopic stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, and Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita.

The film had a premiere in Jamaica ahead of the movie's theatrical debut on February 14.

It marks Meghan's first public appearance of 2024 and Harry's second after he was first seen at an awards show for "Legends of Aviation" this past weekend in Beverly Hills.

For the occasion, Meghan wore an elegant black maxi dress and Prince Harry wore a suit without a tie.

The premiere was held at the Carib 5 theatre in Cross Roads, in St. Andrew, Jamaica, and they were joined by the film's stars and Jamaican VIPs, like Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Bob Marley's son Ziggy Marley.

Watch below.