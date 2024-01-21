See who showed up at JARAMOGI OGINGA ODINGA's memorial yesterday? Even RAILA didn’t believe his eyes



Sunday, January 21, 2024 - Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was among the dignitaries who attended the 30th memorial event of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s father, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

The Memorial Mass was held at St. Stephen's Milimani ACK Church, Kisumu city.

Margaret with her entourage were received outside the church on Saturday mid-morning.

A radiant-looking Raila with his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, led the family in the event.

Others in attendance were governors Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and James Orengo (Siaya).

Other Azimio honchos present were former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former Busia senator Amos Wako, Kitui senator Enock Wambua, and Senator Edwin Sifuna of Nairobi, among other Azimio leaders.

The former first lady was not in tow of the former president Uhuru Kenyatta who flew to the Democratic Republic of Congo for the inauguration of President Felix Tshisekedi who was re-elected into office recently.

Also gracing the event besides politicians were scholars, pan-Africanists, and thought leaders.

After the service in the church, the attendees convened at the Ofafa Memorial Hall in Kisumu for the rest of the event.

Born in 1911, Jaramogi features in Kenya's history of liberation and struggle for Kenya's independence.

He served as Kenya's first vice-president, and thereafter as opposition leader.

He died on January 20, 1994.

The Kenyan DAILY POST