See who showed up at JARAMOGI OGINGA ODINGA's memorial yesterday? Even RAILA didn’t believe his eyes

Sunday, January 21, 2024 - Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was among the dignitaries who attended the 30th memorial event of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s father, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.
The Memorial Mass was held at
St. Stephen's Milimani ACK Church, Kisumu city.
Margaret with her entourage were
received outside the church on Saturday mid-morning.
A radiant-looking Raila with his
wife, Mama Ida Odinga, led the family in the event.
Others in attendance were
governors Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Gladys Wanga
(Homa Bay) and James Orengo (Siaya).
Other Azimio honchos present
were former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former Busia senator Amos
Wako, Kitui senator Enock Wambua, and Senator Edwin Sifuna of Nairobi, among
other Azimio leaders.
The former first lady was not in
tow of the former president Uhuru Kenyatta who flew to the Democratic Republic
of Congo for the inauguration of President Felix Tshisekedi who was re-elected
into office recently.
Also gracing the event besides
politicians were scholars, pan-Africanists, and thought leaders.
After the service in the church,
the attendees convened at the Ofafa Memorial Hall in Kisumu for the rest of the
event.
Born in 1911, Jaramogi features
in Kenya's history of liberation and struggle for Kenya's independence.
He served as Kenya's first
vice-president, and thereafter as opposition leader.
He died on January 20, 1994.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments