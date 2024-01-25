Olympics and Judo star MARICET ESPINOSA dies aged 34 after heart attack during breast enlargement surgery

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – Olympic judoka star, Maricet Gonzalez Espinosa has passed away aged just 34 after suffering a heart attack, and other complications after having breast enlargement surgery
Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez, who competed at the 2016
Olympics, had breast enlargement surgery on January 21 before tragically
suffering complications according to local media. She was a double Pan American
Judo champion, before retiring from the sport in 2017.
Nicknamed 'La Mole', Espinosa represented Cuba at the 2016
Olympics in Brazil in the women's 63kg competition. She beat Nepalese judoka
Phupu Lhamu Khatri in the first round, before suffering defeat to Israel's
Yarden Gerbi in the second round.
The Manuel Fajardo Cuban
Sports University, which is well-known for producing Olympic athletes, paid
tribute to Espinosa on their Facebook page. "It is with great pain that
the Cuban university sports community receives the news of the death of the outstanding
Cuban judoka Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez," they wrote.
"'La Mole'... stood out
as a member of our national judo team, achieving two titles and a Pan American
silver, all in the -63kg category. On behalf of our teachers, workers and
students we extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends and
colleagues."
Sports journalist Robiel Vega
added: "It is with terrible pain that I received the sad news of the death
of Maricet Espinosa, 'La Mole', as she was known in the world of judo since she
was just a child.
"She was an excellent
athlete and a former National Team member. I send my deepest condolences to her
friends and family. Rest in peace, champion."
