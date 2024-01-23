This is why Chief Government Pathologist JOHANSEN ODUOR was frightened by RITA WAENI’s body while conducting a post-mortem

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - Chief Government pathologist, Dr. Johansen Oduor, has revealed what frightened him when he conducted an autopsy on Rita Waeni's remains.
Rita Waeni was killed by a Nigerian
man in Roysambu last week and the suspect remains at large.
However, speaking over the weekend
after conducting a postmortem on Rita Waeni’s remains, Oduor said he has never
seen what the Nigerian did to that young soul.
"This is the first time I have
come across such an incident. In my forensic work, I have never come across
such an incident," Oduor said.
According to Oduor, many times when
someone is killed, they try to fight back. "Maybe we may get some remnants
of DNA," Oduor told journalists.
Oduor said that they had taken
samples for analysis.
"One thing also we saw is that
the person who did this tried to rip off the fingernails for reasons I may not
been able to know but in some circumstances, that person was trying to hide the
evidence so that we may not be able to get his DNA from the victim," he
explained.
