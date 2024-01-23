CS MOSES KURIA complicates GACHAGUA’s matrix as he dims his hopes of remaining Mt. Kenya kingpin – Look!

This is after he threw his hat
in the ring for the Mt. Kenya kingpinship.
In the last two weeks,
politicians from the region have pledged their loyalty either to Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua or Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro.
However, Moses Kuria opined that
he was best placed to assume leadership of the region, considering what he
described as having a better national outlook than his competitors.
Using a swimming metaphor, he
reasoned that you cannot be declared an Olympic swimming champion for swimming
in a bathtub.
“Oh ye angling for regional
supremacy, come and face me in the open Indian Ocean that is the great Republic
of Kenya,” he dared other leaders.
Kuria’s sentiments came a day
after Gachagua urged politicians from the region to desist from taking sides
and concentrate on unifying Mt Kenya.
“Our relevance in national leadership
lies in our unity. We know what disunity and divisive politics did us in the
1992 and 1997 elections," he stated.
He alleged those who were
fronting different leaders for the kingship were out to divide and conquer the
region.
On whether his position as the
most senior politician from the region was in jeopardy, he remarked, “Nobody is
planning to take someone else's position. These young men should relax.”
Mt Kenya legislators led
by Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Gatanga MP Edward Muriu have requested
President William Ruto to pick Ndindi Nyoro as the preferred running mate in
the 2027 presidential election.
