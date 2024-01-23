CS MOSES KURIA complicates GACHAGUA’s matrix as he dims his hopes of remaining Mt. Kenya kingpin – Look!









Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has complicated the already complex supremacy battle for the control of the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region.

This is after he threw his hat in the ring for the Mt. Kenya kingpinship.

In the last two weeks, politicians from the region have pledged their loyalty either to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua or Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro.

However, Moses Kuria opined that he was best placed to assume leadership of the region, considering what he described as having a better national outlook than his competitors.

Using a swimming metaphor, he reasoned that you cannot be declared an Olympic swimming champion for swimming in a bathtub.

“Oh ye angling for regional supremacy, come and face me in the open Indian Ocean that is the great Republic of Kenya,” he dared other leaders.

Kuria’s sentiments came a day after Gachagua urged politicians from the region to desist from taking sides and concentrate on unifying Mt Kenya.

“Our relevance in national leadership lies in our unity. We know what disunity and divisive politics did us in the 1992 and 1997 elections," he stated.

He alleged those who were fronting different leaders for the kingship were out to divide and conquer the region.

On whether his position as the most senior politician from the region was in jeopardy, he remarked, “Nobody is planning to take someone else's position. These young men should relax.”

Mt Kenya legislators led by Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Gatanga MP Edward Muriu have requested President William Ruto to pick Ndindi Nyoro as the preferred running mate in the 2027 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.