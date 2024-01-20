Things get ugly as KAWIRA MWANGAZA links Meru Deputy Governor to the brutal murder of blogger DANIEL MUTHIANI alias SNIPPER (VIDEO).

Sunday, January 21, 2024 - Meru Deputy Governor, Isaac Mutuma, has been accused of masterminding the brutal murder of blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Snipper.

Speaking to the press, Governor Kawira Mwangaza implied that her deputy had a hand in the murder of the slain blogger.

She revealed that on the fateful day that Snipper was murdered, the person who lured him to his death was sent money by the deputy governor through Mpesa.

She wondered why detectives probing Snipper’s brutal murder have not questioned the deputy governor, adding that they are only targeting her close associates.

“Why have detectives not questioned the deputy governor?” He sent money to the person who lured Snipper to his death via Mpesa. What was the money for?’’ posed Kawira.

She further accused her political enemies of tainting her image by linking her to Snipper’s murder and promised to confront them head-on.

