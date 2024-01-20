The Kitengela lady whose car was damaged by boda boda riders had hit 5 people in different locations, including a pregnant woman before she was cornered- She was drunk.

Sunday, January 21, 2024 - Conex Kemunto, the lady whose car was badly
damaged by boda boda riders in Kitengela, had hit 5 people in different
locations, including a pregnant woman, before she was cornered by a group of boda
boda operators.
According to a police
report, Kemunto hit
an unknown motorcycle carrying one pillion passenger and sped off towards Namanga while
driving under the influence of alcohol.
As she was fleeing, she hit a male pedestrian injuring him together with his 4yrs old
son.
She then drove towards the Old Namanga Road
and hit an unknown motorcycle, injuring his expectant pillion passenger.
She
hit and injured another male pedestrian as she sped off towards Enkare, where the vehicle was
blocked and stoned by rowdy boda boda riders.
Her
male co-driver was beaten and sustained serious injuries while she escaped
unhurt.
She
was arraigned in Kajiadob Law Court on January 19, 2024, where she pleaded
guilty to the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was fined
Kshs. 100,000.
The
vehicle is awaiting inspection to inform additional charges.
