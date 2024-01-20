The Kitengela lady whose car was damaged by boda boda riders had hit 5 people in different locations, including a pregnant woman before she was cornered- She was drunk.







Sunday, January 21, 2024 - Conex Kemunto, the lady whose car was badly damaged by boda boda riders in Kitengela, had hit 5 people in different locations, including a pregnant woman, before she was cornered by a group of boda boda operators.

According to a police report, Kemunto hit an unknown motorcycle carrying one pillion passenger and sped off towards Namanga while driving under the influence of alcohol.

As she was fleeing, she hit a male pedestrian injuring him together with his 4yrs old son.

She then drove towards the Old Namanga Road and hit an unknown motorcycle, injuring his expectant pillion passenger.

She hit and injured another male pedestrian as she sped off towards Enkare, where the vehicle was blocked and stoned by rowdy boda boda riders.

Her male co-driver was beaten and sustained serious injuries while she escaped unhurt.

She was arraigned in Kajiadob Law Court on January 19, 2024, where she pleaded guilty to the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was fined Kshs. 100,000.

The vehicle is awaiting inspection to inform additional charges.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.