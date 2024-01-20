VIDEO shows KEMUNTO’s badly damaged Nissan Juke at Kitengela police station - Boda Boda riders reduced it to a shell after she caused an accident while drunk.

Sunday, January 21, 2024 - Conex Kemunto escaped death by a whisker after rowdy boda boda riders stoned her vehicle in Kitengela.

She was driving under the influence of alcohol when she hit 5 people in different locations, including a pregnant woman while trying to escape.

Boda boda riders cornered her at Enkare and stoned her vehicle.

The vehicle was reduced to a shell.

20 boda boda riders have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Connie was arraigned in Kajiado Law Court on January 19, 2023, where she pleaded guilty to the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was fined Kshs. 100,000.









Watch a video of the badly damaged vehicle.



when you hit a nduthi...this is the Kitengela lady's Juke pic.twitter.com/PBTwmjU3wG — Maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) January 20, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.