RUTO turns against ‘billionaire hustlers’ as he announces auction of 92 planes parked at various airports – Look! The rich also cry



Sunday, January 21, 2024 - Kenyan tycoons will be counting losses following an announcement by the State to auction 92 planes parked in various airports.

In a Gazette notice dated Friday, January 19, 2024, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) asked the owners to pay all outstanding charges within thirty days from the date of publication, failure to which the said airplanes will be sold via public auction.

The notice revealed details of the type of aircraft, registration marks, last known operator, the airport where the aircraft is held, and the parking area.

Some of the aircraft include 748 Air Services, Fly540, Fly Sax, National Airways, African Express, Capital Airline, Flight Training Centre, and Jetways.

Others include Skylink Flight Service, DAC Aviation, Freedom Airline, Capital Airline, ACE Air, Wilken Aviation, and Reliance Air Charters Standard Aviation.

The airplanes are held in various airports such as Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Lokichoggio, Malindi, and Wilson airports.

The notice is in line with the Disposal of Uncollected Goods Act which provides for the disposal of goods that have been deposited under various conditions but not re-delivered.

According to the Act, the owners are given a notice to collect within a specified period. If the depositor has not resumed possession after the lapse of the notice, the custodian is allowed to auction the items under the law.

According to the notice, the proceeds of the auction shall cover any incurred charges during the period. Further, the balance of the amount, if any, shall remain at the owners' credit.

Should there be a shortfall, the owners will be held responsible.

