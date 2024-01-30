The country is heading in the wrong direction – UDA MP says as she calls RUTO a liar and a conman

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has stated that the country is heading in the wrong direction because of the way President William Ruto's policies.
Speaking on Monday, Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni
Wamuchomba, said Ruto has lost touch with the problems facing the country.
Citing the continued depreciation of the Kenyan shilling
against the US dollar and the rising cost of living, Wamuchomba suggested that
Ruto's economic plan had hit a snag.
"The Kenyan Currency is on a free fall at 167 against
the USA dollar.
"The cost of living is so unbearable, electricity is
unbearable, cost of production is unbearable.
"Is our plan still working at this rate?
"Tutatenga na kupanga mpaka lini (Until when will we
set aside and plan)?" Wamuchomba wrote on her twitter page.
Wamuchomba is among lawmakers in the 13th Parliament who
have boldly expressed their reservations about the country's economic
trajectory.
She has become a thorn in the flesh of the Kenya Kwanza
administration, which she campaigned for about 17 months ago.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
