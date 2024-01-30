The country is heading in the wrong direction – UDA MP says as she calls RUTO a liar and a conman



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has stated that the country is heading in the wrong direction because of the way President William Ruto's policies.

Speaking on Monday, Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, said Ruto has lost touch with the problems facing the country.

Citing the continued depreciation of the Kenyan shilling against the US dollar and the rising cost of living, Wamuchomba suggested that Ruto's economic plan had hit a snag.

"The Kenyan Currency is on a free fall at 167 against the USA dollar.

"The cost of living is so unbearable, electricity is unbearable, cost of production is unbearable.

"Is our plan still working at this rate?

"Tutatenga na kupanga mpaka lini (Until when will we set aside and plan)?" Wamuchomba wrote on her twitter page.

Wamuchomba is among lawmakers in the 13th Parliament who have boldly expressed their reservations about the country's economic trajectory.

She has become a thorn in the flesh of the Kenya Kwanza administration, which she campaigned for about 17 months ago.

The Kenyan DAILY POST