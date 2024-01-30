KALONZO is the next President like or not; He will defeat RUTO badly in 2027 – ROBERT MBUI delivers disturbing news and State House is shaking





Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is the next President of Kenya like it or not.

This was revealed by Kathiani Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Mbui

In a statement, Mbui expressed his confidence that Kalonzo will oust Ruto in the 2027 General Elections.

Ruto will be seeking to retain his seat for the second and last term, and MP Mbui, a close ally of Kalonzo, has said the former Vice President is the only aspirant who will make the current president serve one term.

According to the lawmaker, serving his third term in parliament, Kalonzo is a God-fearing leader who can be entrusted to ensure Kenyans live a sustainable life.

“Those in the office should now start packing. In 2027, we pray to God to speed up the days so that this guy (Ruto) comes down from the tree,” Mbui said while addressing his constituents in Kathiani.

He noted that the country will be seeking to elect a God-fearing President who is ready to listen to the plight of Kenyans.

Slamming the Kenya Kwanza Government, Mbui hilariously claimed that when Dr Ruto took over the helm of power, he thought he would bring a reprieve to the country.

“The ones who are there (referring to the current leadership), we thought we were together, but we later heard they are Shakahola people. They were praying in Shakahola forest,” he alleged amidst laughter.

“We want someone who respects everyone. We do not want someone who even lectures children and hurls insults in public rallies,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST