KALONZO is the next President like or not; He will defeat RUTO badly in 2027 – ROBERT MBUI delivers disturbing news and State House is shaking

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo
Musyoka is the next President of Kenya like it or not.
This was revealed by Kathiani Member of Parliament (MP)
Robert Mbui
In a statement, Mbui expressed his confidence that Kalonzo
will oust Ruto in the 2027 General Elections.
Ruto will be seeking to retain his seat for the second and
last term, and MP Mbui, a close ally of Kalonzo, has said the former Vice
President is the only aspirant who will make the current president serve one
term.
According to the lawmaker, serving his third term in
parliament, Kalonzo is a God-fearing leader who can be entrusted to ensure
Kenyans live a sustainable life.
“Those in the office should now start packing. In 2027, we
pray to God to speed up the days so that this guy (Ruto) comes down from the
tree,” Mbui said while addressing his constituents in Kathiani.
He noted that the country will be seeking to elect a God-fearing
President who is ready to listen to the plight of Kenyans.
Slamming the Kenya Kwanza Government, Mbui hilariously
claimed that when Dr Ruto took over the helm of power, he thought he would
bring a reprieve to the country.
“The ones who are there (referring to the current
leadership), we thought we were together, but we later heard they are Shakahola
people. They were praying in Shakahola forest,” he alleged amidst laughter.
“We want someone who respects everyone. We do not want
someone who even lectures children and hurls insults in public rallies,” he
added.
