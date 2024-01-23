Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – A teenager named Monday, Jan. 22, as having deliberately pushed a 13-year-old boy into a river as part of a “prank” before he tragically died has now been pictured for the first time.
Christopher Kapessa, 13, died after being pushed off a ledge
by then-14-year-old Jayden Pugh, into the River Cynon in Fernhill, near
Mountain Ash, South Wales, in July 2019.
Mr Pugh, now 19, and other school friends jumped into the
water to try to rescue Christopher but were unable to save him.
The teenager’s body was recovered by the emergency services
nearly two hours after he had entered the water. South Wales Police
investigated Christopher’s death and passed a file of evidence to the Crown
Prosecution Service to consider a manslaughter charge.
Prosecutors decided it was not in the public interest to
pursue Mr Pugh, a decision later upheld by the High Court after a legal
challenge by the Kapessa family.
After a two-week inquest, South Wales Central assistant
coroner David Regan recorded a narrative conclusion and said Christopher
drowned after being pushed into the river by Mr Pugh during a “dangerous
prank”.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found “some
shortcomings” in the way police communicated with Christopher’s family.
Speaking afterwards, his mother, Alina Joseph, criticised
decisions made by South Wales Police and said she did not trust the force
because of the way her family had been treated.
She said: “They had a biased view of me as a black single
mother living in the Valleys. The police did not investigate the pattern of
racism suffered by Christopher and the family. It was only after I raised
concerns that they began to investigate properly. I was a victim of the
institutional racist practices of South Wales Police. I deserve better.”
She added: “I have not been able to grieve for Christopher.
I’ve been forbidden from grieving for Christopher or mourning his passing. The
decision not to prosecute despite the evidence is something I wouldn’t wish
upon any mother or any family.”
Ms Joseph said Christopher, who was not a confident swimmer,
had been pushed without warning and was “unlawfully killed”.
The inquest heard evidence from four teenagers who saw Mr
Pugh push Christopher into the river, which contradicted Mr Pugh’s claim that
he stumbled and fell into his friend.
Mr Pugh had first told police Christopher had slipped and
fallen – an account Mr Regan described as “clearly untrue” – and then said he
had accidentally knocked him in after stumbling.
However, delivering his conclusions in the case, Mr Regan
said: “In my judgment, Christopher was deliberately pushed into the back from
behind by Jayden Pugh using his hands. Jayden Pugh pushed Christopher into the
water in a misplaced sense of fun, namely as a prank, and not with any
malicious intention.”
During the inquest Ms Joseph described racist abuse that the
family had suffered since moving from London to Wales, including her children
being beaten, Christopher being urinated on, and being physically dragged by
his neck.
Mr Regan described their experience as “extremely
disheartening” and said it was to the family’s credit that, despite it,
Christopher remained an “active and well-liked member of his community”.
He added: “There has been no suggestion during the inquest
that Christopher’s death resulted from a racially motivated act. It is
important that I make clear at the outset of these findings that there is no
evidence at all that Christopher’s death was caused by any racially motivated
action or antipathy. When he was present at the riverbank he was there with a
group of school friends of broadly the same age.”
The coroner said there had been previous misreporting of the
case, which meant a narrative conclusion was appropriate given the need to
clarify what happened. During the inquest, police described how Mr Pugh had
been dubbed a “killer or murderer” on social media, with one campaign linking
Christopher’s death to the murder of Stephen Lawrence
At times, Mr Pugh’s family were moved from the area and police safeguarding measures were put in place to protect them and their home. The IOPC published its findings into complaints made by Christopher’s family, after the inquest.
It said it found “some shortcomings” in the way South Wales
Police dealt with Christopher’s family, adding that communications by officers
could have been better. A complaint by his family that officers concluded he
had died as a result of an accident, without proper investigation, was not
upheld.
Evidence did not suggest the family were treated less
favourably by police because of their race. David Ford, director of the IOPC,
said: “While it is clear that aspects of communication with Christopher’s
family could and should have been handled better by South Wales Police, we
found no evidence to justify bringing any disciplinary proceedings against
individual officers.”
Assistant Chief Constable Danny Richards, of South Wales
Police, said Christopher’s death had “deeply shocked and affected” many people.
"We hope that this independent scrutiny and the outcome of the inquest
proceedings will give us a greater understanding of the issues which have been
raised about this case,” he said.
Jenny Hopkins, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Cymru/Wales,
said the reasons why Mr Pugh was not prosecuted had been made clear previously.
She added: “Our decision that a prosecution was not in the
public interest was considered and upheld as lawful by the Administrative Court
in 2022.”
