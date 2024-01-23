"I'm officially done" HARRYSONG's wife announces amid marital crisis



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Alexer Peres Harry, wife of singer Harrysong, took to her Instagram Stories to drop a cryptic post amid her marriage crisis.

“I'm done officially. God help me,” she wrote.





This comes after private chats purported to be between the couple were leaked.

In the chats, Harry is seen talking down on his wife and telling her to get rid of her pregnancy.

He also listed ways ‘night ladies’ are better than his wife.

Reacting to the leaked chats, Harrysong, whose real name is Tare Harry Okiri, acknowledged that he and his wife are having marital problems but he asked the public to respect his family's privacy.