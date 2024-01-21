‘Take My Payslip’ – Outspoken ACK's Reverend SAMMY WAINAINA says as he mocks RUTO in a satirical poem.

Sunday, January 21, 2024 – Outspoken Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) cleric, Reverend Sammy Wainaina, has continued with his criticism of the government by coining a new poem for President William Ruto.

Wainaina, who currently serves as an Adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs in London, United Kingdom, accused the government of overtaxing employees on payslips.

Through his social media pages, Wainaina lamented that the employees are singing taxation as a new chorus after Ruto, who once identified himself as a hustler (common mwananchi), turned his face away from the cries of Kenyans struggling to make ends meet.

"The new chorus employees are singing after a former peasant became a dynasty," the Reverend stated and penned his satirical poem.

Take my payslip and let it be

Always thine to tax at will

Take my wallet and make it be

At the mercy of high price

Reverend Wainaina claimed that the taxpayers had no other option but to surrender to Ruto's hiked taxation which is part of his fiscal policies outlined to revive the economy.

Last year, the cleric who has served as a Vicar, Archdeacon, and Assistant Provost before, criticized the government for holding prayer services rather than delivering on its election promises.

His recent satirical poem comes on the backdrop of Ruto stating that he was unbothered by criticism on taxes.

While inspecting Masinde Muliro Market in Kitale on Wednesday, the head of state insisted that he would ensure his promise to create employment through the Affordable Housing Scheme is achieved. Employees and employers each pay 1.5% of the gross pay of the employee towards the scheme.

