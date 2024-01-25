Step by step on how RITA WAENI died and how her head was decapitated – She died a painful death!!

Thursday, January 25, 2024 - Chief Government Pathologist, Dr. Johansen Oduor, has today concluded the post-mortem of slain Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student, Rita Waeni.

Rita, who was a fourth-year student, was found dead at an Airbnb in Roysambu and her body had been dismembered by a man believed to be of Nigeria origin

Addressing journalists after conducting the autopsy at City Mortuary, Oduor revealed that a blunt object bruised Waeni’s scalp.

"The main findings were that the head had been chopped off from the neck at the level of C5 (vertebrae on the neck).

"There was bruising on the scalp caused by a blunt object.

"We also saw some fractures on bones,” said Oduor while addressing journalists.

“I can comfortably conclude that the cause of death was strangulation after which she was decapitated and her body dumped.”

He said there were bruises on the head that may have been inflicted by a blunt object and some fractured bones on the neck.

"The head was chopped off at the neck, he added.

The family of slain Waeni had Monday identified a human head that was recovered from a dam as that of the woman.

This was made through her forehead, hair, and teeth formation.

