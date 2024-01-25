Step by step on how RITA WAENI died and how her head was decapitated – She died a painful death!!

Thursday, January 25, 2024 - Chief Government Pathologist, Dr. Johansen Oduor, has today concluded the post-mortem of slain Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student, Rita Waeni.
Rita, who was a fourth-year
student, was found dead at an Airbnb in Roysambu and her body had been
dismembered by a man believed to be of Nigeria origin
Addressing journalists after
conducting the autopsy at City Mortuary, Oduor revealed that a blunt object
bruised Waeni’s scalp.
"The main findings were that
the head had been chopped off from the neck at the level of C5 (vertebrae on
the neck).
"There was bruising on the scalp
caused by a blunt object.
"We also saw some fractures
on bones,” said Oduor while addressing journalists.
“I can comfortably conclude that
the cause of death was strangulation after which she was decapitated and her
body dumped.”
He said there were bruises on the
head that may have been inflicted by a blunt object and some fractured bones on
the neck.
"The head was chopped off at the
neck, he added.
The family of slain Waeni had
Monday identified a human head that was recovered from a dam as that of the
woman.
This was made through her
forehead, hair, and teeth formation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
