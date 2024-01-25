Singer HARRY STYLES is left 'shaken' after 'being harassed by stalker charged with causing him harm and distress'

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – English singer, Harry Styles was reportedly left 'shaken' after he was harassed by a stalker.
The former One Direction singer, 29, is said to
have been harassed by 35-year-old Myra Carvalho, who has now been charged with
causing him serious harm or distress.
She appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates' court on
Tuesday where, according to The Sun, it was heard she 'pursued a course of
conduct – namely harassement – which amounted to stalking causing serious alarm
or distress'.
The Sun said the charge added Carvalho's alleged actions had
a 'substantial adverse effect' on Harry's 'usual day-to-day activities'.
She was also reportedly told as part of the charge she
'knew, or ought to have known, your course of conduct would cause alarm or
distress'.
Carvalho was remanded in custody and will next appear at
Harrow Crown Court in London on 20 February.
Harry had recently returned from a romantic Caribbean
getaway with his actress girlfriend Taylor Russell, 29, when it is claimed
he was targeted by the woman in North London.
A source said: 'Harry was really shaken up. He had spent the
start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden and he'd had a
great break.
'This happened not long after he had come back. Harry just
wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning.'
0 Comments