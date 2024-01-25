Singer HARRY STYLES is left 'shaken' after 'being harassed by stalker charged with causing him harm and distress'



Thursday, January 25, 2024 – English singer, Harry Styles was reportedly left 'shaken' after he was harassed by a stalker.

The former One Direction singer, 29, is said to have been harassed by 35-year-old Myra Carvalho, who has now been charged with causing him serious harm or distress.

She appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates' court on Tuesday where, according to The Sun, it was heard she 'pursued a course of conduct – namely harassement – which amounted to stalking causing serious alarm or distress'.

The Sun said the charge added Carvalho's alleged actions had a 'substantial adverse effect' on Harry's 'usual day-to-day activities'.

She was also reportedly told as part of the charge she 'knew, or ought to have known, your course of conduct would cause alarm or distress'.

Carvalho was remanded in custody and will next appear at Harrow Crown Court in London on 20 February.

Harry had recently returned from a romantic Caribbean getaway with his actress girlfriend Taylor Russell, 29, when it is claimed he was targeted by the woman in North London.

A source said: 'Harry was really shaken up. He had spent the start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden and he'd had a great break.

'This happened not long after he had come back. Harry just wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning.'