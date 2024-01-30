SHALLIPOPI urges men to be financially capable before going into romantic relationships (VIDEO)



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has urged men to seek financial stability before thinking of romantic relationships.

The singer further questioned the possibility of supporting a partner without sufficient funds.

He said:

"Get the funds and chase the girl. Don’t chase the girl before you get the funds. And if you chase the girl and you get the girl, how are you going to sustain the girl when there’s no funds?"

Watch him speak below.