4th year University student takes his own life - His friends shocked since he was ever jovial and seemed fin!, RIP!! FELIX (PHOTO).



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - A fourth-year student at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) has reportedly taken his own life.

The deceased student identified as Felix has been silently battling depression.

According to his close friends, he was ever jovial and showed no sign of depression.

He always seemed to have everything figured out in life but behind the scenes, he was suffering in silence.

His body was found lying in his house after ingesting poison.

Felix’s death comes at a time when cases of young people taking their own lives are on the rise.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.