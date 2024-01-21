RUTO settles a whopping Sh72 Billion loan after China threatened him – Look!

Sunday, January 21, 2024 – President William Ruto has settled a Ksh72 billion Chinese loan after the Asian country threatened him.
This was revealed by Treasury
Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo.
Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina
had raised fears that Kenya was likely to default on its international
obligations after receiving a Ksh72 billion demand note from China.
This was in relation to loans
advanced to Kenya towards the construction of the Standard Guage Railway (SGR)
and other infrastructure projects undertaken by the previous
administration.
“We already settled this debt as
we shall do for many others as and when they fall due,” Treasury Principal
Secretary Chris Kiptoo stated on Saturday, January 20.
The PS further assured Kenyans
that under the leadership of President William Ruto, the country would not
default on any of its foreign loans.
“Meanwhile, we need to up the
conversation on balancing revenue enhancement measures, debt management, and
expenditure rationalization,” he added.
PS Kiptoo did not divulge if the
demand note alleged by Senator Ledama had pushed the government to act.
“Ksh72 billion Chinese loan for
the SGR and Northern and Southern Bypass must be paid tomorrow. The Chinese
have sent a demand note,” Ledama’s statement that prompted Treasury reply read
in part.
China is the largest lender to
Kenya having financed multibillion projects including the SGR which was
constructed at a cost of Ksh508 billion (USD3.2 billion)
On the other hand, the Southern
Bypass in Nairobi cost Ksh15 billion while the Northern Bypass was to cost
Ksh8.5 billion.
The Chinese government funded 85
per cent of the Northern Bypass project.
With China financing most of
Kenya’s infrastructure projects, Kenya is expected to continue borrowing from
the Asian country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
