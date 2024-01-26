SAG-AFTRA defends actor ALEC BALDWIN after he was indicted again for fatal Rust shooting of cinematographer, HALYNA HUTCHINS



Friday, January 26, 2024 – SAG-AFTRA has come to the defence of actor Alec Baldwin following his second indictment over the fatal shooting of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

The actors' union criticized the New Mexico prosecutors' decision to charge Baldwin, 65, with involuntary manslaughter again for the accidental shooting that took place on the set of his film Rust in October 2021.

'An actor's job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert,' the union shared in a statement.

'Firearms are provided for use on set under the guidance of multiple expert professionals directly responsible for the safe and accurate operation of that firearm.'

However, the late cinematographer's family attorney, Gloria Allred, slammed the defence, saying it 'flies in the face of common sense and the law.'

The SAG-AFTRA statement went on to express that performers shouldn't be expected to have experience with gun handling - something the professionals are there for.

'Performers train to perform, and they are not required or expected to be experts on guns or experienced in their use. The industry assigns that responsibility to qualified professionals who oversee their use and handling in every aspect.'

'Anyone issued a firearm on set must be given training and guidance in its safe handling and use, but all activity with firearms on a set must be under the careful supervision and control of the professional armourer and the employer.'

In her response to the union's defence Allred shared in a statement on Thursday: 'The notion that an actor is not responsible if that actor holds a gun points it at someone on a movie set, and discharges the weapon flies in the face of common sense and the law.'

'Safety protocols may be considered at trial, but they are not the law,' she continued.

'This indictment was the result of a careful assessment by the grand jury of all the facts and the law. It is important to respect the grand jury’s decision to indict, and to allow the criminal justice system to proceed to trial where the case will be decided on its merits,' she concluded.

The new involuntary manslaughter charges have been 'frustrating' and 'very stressful' for the actor and his wife Hilaria, according to People.

A source said, 'They had a great Christmas and New Year. Hilaria also just turned 40. This is not how they wanted to start the new year.'

'It's stressful for Hilaria. It's frustrating for them both that Alec is being recharged. They knew there was a possibility there would be a new indictment. The back and forth is hard. It's very stressful.'

The indictment was returned on Friday and charges Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter on the grounds of negligent use of a firearm and disregard for others' safety.

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.