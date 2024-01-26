Kwale Senator ISSA JUMA BOY apologises to RAILA and ODM for being duped by RUTO (VIDEO)





Friday, January 26, 2024 - Kwale County Senator, Issa Juma Boy, has apologised to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party after he was duped into joining President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Issa Boy was among ODM lawmakers who have been working with Ruto but on Thursday, he said he is firmly in ODM and apologised for being ‘lost’

“Naomba msamaha kwa makosa nilioyafanya," Boy said.

"Baba (Raila Odinga), nakuomba tena unisamehe mimi mwana wako. I love ODM," he added.

Here is the video of Senator Issa Juma Boy apologizing for abandoning Raila and joining Ruto.

BREAKING NEWS: Kwale County Senator Issa Boy stuns an ODM gathering in Diani by starting his speech with an unconditional apology for being duped into following the lies of William Ruto. Everyone is coming back to their senses, and we will be there no matter what. pic.twitter.com/CmdKaVSSXM — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) January 25, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST