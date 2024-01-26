Congratulations babe for walking away from toxic marriage - MUIGAI WA NJOROGE’s second wife rejoices after the first wife announced their breakup.

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Muigai wa Njoroge’s second wife, Queen Stacey, has elicited mixed reactions after she took to social media to mock her former co-wife Gladys Njeri after she announced that she has parted ways with the controversial singer.

Njeri appeared in an interview on one of the local stations where she disclosed that she decided to quit the polygamous union after 12 years.

The mother of four openly spoke about the challenges in her marriage when asked if she was still married to the gospel artist.

“Tulishindwa! Ati am I married? Not anymore! Not anymore!

"We tried, I don’t want to blame anyone because we tried, but unfortunately, it never worked, and that is the saddest thing.

"It never worked, anger became the danger,” she said.

After Njeri confirmed her breakup with Muigai, her co-wife took to her Facebook page and congratulated the singer for walking away from the toxic marriage.

“Congratulations babes for walking away from toxic marriage. Peace is paramount,” she wrote

Stacey's comment did not go down well with a section of netizens who called her out.

“Queen Stacey, This ain't necessary but if it makes you happy, all the best gal. As she said, may God bless your marriage and be happy,” wrote one of the fans.

“Queen Stacey, chuma chako ki motoni. You are not at peace. Stop pretending we all know the guilty,” wrote another fan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.