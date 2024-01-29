RUTO is the man behind sharp division in Mt Kenya region – UHURU’s allies say and urge GACHAGUA to dump UDA

Monday, January 29,2024 - A section of politicians allied to former President Uhuru Kenyatta has stated that President William Ruto is the man behind political divisions in the Mt Kenya region.
Already, the vote-rich region is divided into two, with one faction following Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua and the other faction following Kiharu Member of
Parliament Ndindi Nyoro.
Speaking
on Sunday in Limuru, Embakasi West Member of Parliament Mark Mwenje blamed
Ruto over the division, saying he wants the region divided for his own political
mileage.
"UDA allied leaders have been
pushed to the corner and don't have a say, given the prevailing political
situation in our region, there seems to be concerted efforts to put our region
in the periphery of future political game plans, and this calls for
unity," Mwenje, who is also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament stated.
Mwenje further urged Rigathi
Gachagua to dump UDA because Ruto is using Ndindi Nyoro to divide the region.
