RUTO is the man behind sharp division in Mt Kenya region – UHURU’s allies say and urge GACHAGUA to dump UDA

Monday, January 29,2024 - A section of politicians allied to former President Uhuru Kenyatta has stated that President William Ruto is the man behind political divisions in the Mt Kenya region.

Already, the vote-rich region is divided into two, with one faction following Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the other faction following Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro.

Speaking on Sunday in Limuru, Embakasi West Member of Parliament Mark Mwenje blamed Ruto over the division, saying he wants the region divided for his own political mileage.

"UDA allied leaders have been pushed to the corner and don't have a say, given the prevailing political situation in our region, there seems to be concerted efforts to put our region in the periphery of future political game plans, and this calls for unity," Mwenje, who is also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament stated.

Mwenje further urged Rigathi Gachagua to dump UDA because Ruto is using Ndindi Nyoro to divide the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.