RUTO in tears yet again as more UDA members dump him for RAILA – Look! At this rate, BABA will be the sixth



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – President William Ruto has suffered yet another career-threatening blow ahead of the 2027 General Election.

This is after more UDA members dumped him over unfulfilled promises and continuous lies.

UDA members in Ugunja, Siaya County, ditched the Ruto-led party for Raila Odinga’s ODM party.

Addressing the media, the members called out Ruto over empty promises.

Ugunja boda boda Riders Association chairman Maurice Amenya noted that UDA members are suffering from the Kenya Kwanza government’s unkept promises.

“I am very happy to come back to the ODM party because where I was in UDA, we were really suffering, our President is always saying 'I have allocated'.

"We as youth have decided to come back to ODM. We are very happy and we are going to strengthen ODM,” Amenya stated.

Mildred Adhiambo, who also defected, mentioned that she was among the first people to introduce UDA to Ugunja but it was a terrible experience for her.

“I was happy to be with you at the beginning but it became terrible for me I am away from UDA totally. I am back home, I am going to do everything possible to bring my fellows back to ODM,” said Adhiambo.

This comes a day after senior officials of the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party associated with Senate Speaker Amason Kingi decamped to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

The officials who were received by Raila at Chungwa House on Thursday accused Speaker Kingi of abandoning them since the Kenya Kwanza coalition formed the government.

They also complained of a lack of inclusivity in the Ruto administration and unkept promises.

