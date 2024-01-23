First Lady MAMA RACHEL now reveals how RUTO will turn Nairobi waste into electricity at a foreign conference - Look!

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - First Lady Rachel Ruto has wowed African leaders after She revealed that President William Ruto has embarked on a project to turn Nairobi waste into electricity.

Speaking at the Organization of African First Ladies Development (OAFLAD) in Maputo, Mozambique, Rachel revealed that the project would be a collaboration between the County Government and the National Government.

She insisted that the project would help the country manage the waste produced daily.

"The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) reports indicate that Kenya generates an estimated 22,000 tonnes of waste daily," she explained.

"In partnership with Nairobi County, the government aims to clean the city of Nairobi by converting waste refuse into electricity. Many other waste management waste initiatives are being run at the county government level."

Rachel further indicated that the State was determined to promote the use of clean energy, especially in cooking as well as converting plastic waste into products such as roofing tiles and fencing posts.

If realised, the project will be a boost to Ruto's drive to promote the use of clean energy.

Since taking over the reins, the Head of State promoted the use of cooking gas and championed the lowering of the price of a gas cylinder to Ksh300.

He also revealed that plans were underway to introduce piped gas in Kenyan homes.

In her speech, Rachel also revealed that her Mama Doing Good project was giving students free meals and championing access to education.

The Kenyan DAILY POST