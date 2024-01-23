First Lady MAMA RACHEL now reveals how RUTO will turn Nairobi waste into electricity at a foreign conference - Look!

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - First Lady Rachel Ruto has wowed African leaders after She revealed that President William Ruto has embarked on a project to turn Nairobi waste into electricity.
Speaking at the Organization
of African First Ladies Development (OAFLAD) in Maputo, Mozambique, Rachel
revealed that the project would be a collaboration between the County
Government and the National Government.
She insisted that the project
would help the country manage the waste produced daily.
"The National Environment
Management Authority (NEMA) reports indicate that Kenya generates an estimated
22,000 tonnes of waste daily," she explained.
"In partnership with
Nairobi County, the government aims to clean the city of Nairobi by converting
waste refuse into electricity. Many other waste management waste initiatives
are being run at the county government level."
Rachel further indicated that
the State was determined to promote the use of clean energy, especially in cooking
as well as converting plastic waste into products such as roofing tiles and
fencing posts.
If realised, the project will be
a boost to Ruto's drive to promote the use of clean energy.
Since taking over the reins, the
Head of State promoted the use of cooking gas and championed the lowering of
the price of a gas cylinder to Ksh300.
He also revealed that plans were
underway to introduce piped gas in Kenyan homes.
In her speech, Rachel also
revealed that her Mama Doing Good project was giving students free meals and
championing access to education.
