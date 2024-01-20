‘Rest up and go to therapy’- NICK CANNON tells rapper who got 5 women pregnant at same time



Saturday, January 20, 2024 – Father of 12, Nick Cannon has advised a New York City rapper, who threw a joint shower for his five baby mamas, to go to therapy and 'rest up'.

The 22-year-old rapper, Zeddy Will threw his baby mommas — Lizzy Ashleigh, Bonnie B, Kay Merie, Jylene Vila, and Iyanla Kalifa Galletti — a joint shower on Jan. 14, according to a TikTok Ashleigh posted.

The father-to-be was seen in a photo surrounded by five pregnant women as they invited their friends and families to Queens to celebrate the forthcoming babies.

Ashleigh also revealed on TikTok that the five women and Will have decided to raise their children together, with the female musician joking they have become “sister wives.”





“Look at our beautiful family!” she captioned one of the photos. “We love our Baby Daddy! We will not ruin our babies’ lives! Our families have accepted this!”

Nick Cannon himself has 12 children from 5 women.

Cannon has now laughed off Zeddy Will’s manager’s comparison of the two after it was revealed the Zeddy was preparing to become a father of five.

“I’m here to inspire the world,” the Cannon told TMZ as he went into a coffee shop.

“Tell him to get some sleep, rest up and get into therapy ASAP.”





Zeddy Will’s co-manager told The Post on Thursday, January 18 that “society has shifted, and in turn so has modern relationship dynamics. According to him people should break away from the one-size-fits-all approach and societal pressures to conform.

“Nick Cannon serves as a notable example of successful polyamory, highlighting that the definition of a relationship is a personal choice.”