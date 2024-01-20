Man stabs neighbour to death for snoring loudly

Saturday, January 20, 2024 – A Pennsylvania man has been stabbed to death by his neighbour for snoring loudly.
The incident came to light last Sunday evening in Upper
Moreland Township, where police responded to the home of Christopher
Casey after receiving a 911 call from him reporting a stabbing.
Cops discovered Casey's neighbor, Robert Wallace, about
50 feet from the house with two knife wounds in his body. Casey was stabbed in
the right thigh and police found blood inside and outside the residence.
Both men were rushed to a local hospital, where Wallace
died. Casey was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators were able to piece together that Wallace went over to Casey's home that night and stepped onto his porch to detach a screen from one of the windows.
The duo had gotten into a heated argument, during which
Casey produced a military-style knife, plunging the blade into Wallace twice.
It was not clear how Casey suffered his wound. Police recovered the knife at
the crime scene.
It was further learnt that the neighbors had been involved
in an ongoing beef over Casey's loud snoring, which could be heard through a
wall shared by their connected homes.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin
Steele said Casey was arrested on Thursday, January 20, and charged with
Third-Degree Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter and Possessing an Instrument of
Crime. Casey is currently in custody, while being held on $1 million cash bail.
