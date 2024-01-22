Pastor KANYARI trashes UDA Government and urges his congregants not to vote for RUTO in 2027 - Hii Ni Serikali Bure Sana (VIDEO).

Monday, January 22, 2024 - Renowned city preacher, Victor Kanyari, has lashed out at President William Ruto’s Government while preaching to his congregants at his church along Kangundo Road.

Kanyari noted that the Government has failed to deliver the promises made during campaigns and urged his followers to vote out the UDA regime during the next general elections.

“Wangapi wanasema hii serikali iende nyumbani 2027?. Inua mkono” Kanyari posed.

Majority of his congregants raised their hands and agreed that Ruto should go home for mismanaging the country.

“Iende nyumbani” they responded, an indication that the ground had shifted.

President Ruto has been facing a lot of resistance from church leaders for failing to deliver on the campaign promises.

Kanyari now joins the long list of pastors who want Ruto to be a one-term President.

Blogger Gabriel Oguda shared the video of pastor Kanyari trashing the UDA regime and wrote, “These days, Mt Kenya pastors take a head count LIVE on television ndio Ruto asiseme ati ni Uhuru Kenyatta ndio amelipa makanisa to finish him. Bwana, the fear is gone everywhere, and we will be there no matter what”.

Watch the video.

These days, Mt Kenya pastors take a head count LIVE on television ndio Ruto asiseme ati ni Uhuru Kenyatta ndio amelipa makanisa to finish him. Bwana, the fear is gone everywhere, and we will be there no matter what. pic.twitter.com/al7wP1RfgZ — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) January 22, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.