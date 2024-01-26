Pastor arrested after stealing a car

Friday, January 26, 2024 – A South Africa-based Pastor, Prophet Lincoln has been arrested after stealing a car in Zimbabwe.
The cleric who is popular with his followers online for
allegedly ''foreseeing other countries'’ future events, reportedly connived
with two men to steal a car in Kuwadzana. The trio successfully took away the
car and parked it at a house belonging to one of them.
The car however had a tracker and it was tracked to the
thieves’ house. The police rounded up the Prophet and his accomplices and made
them lie on the ground. They thoroughly thrashed them with a tree branch as
they haplessly tried to explain.
Confirming his arrest, Zimbabwean police said in a
statement;
“ZRP reports that lnnocent Chigwaza (40), Johannes Matema
(28) and Lincoln Tichaona Fero (29) were arrested in connection with a case of
theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in Kuwadzana 3 on 23/01/24 in which a
Nissan Atlas motor vehicle was stolen. The stolen motor vehicle was tracked and
recovered at the suspect’s place of residence.”
