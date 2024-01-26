Pastor arrested after stealing a car



Friday, January 26, 2024 – A South Africa-based Pastor, Prophet Lincoln has been arrested after stealing a car in Zimbabwe.

The cleric who is popular with his followers online for allegedly ''foreseeing other countries'’ future events, reportedly connived with two men to steal a car in Kuwadzana. The trio successfully took away the car and parked it at a house belonging to one of them.

The car however had a tracker and it was tracked to the thieves’ house. The police rounded up the Prophet and his accomplices and made them lie on the ground. They thoroughly thrashed them with a tree branch as they haplessly tried to explain.

Confirming his arrest, Zimbabwean police said in a statement;

“ZRP reports that lnnocent Chigwaza (40), Johannes Matema (28) and Lincoln Tichaona Fero (29) were arrested in connection with a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in Kuwadzana 3 on 23/01/24 in which a Nissan Atlas motor vehicle was stolen. The stolen motor vehicle was tracked and recovered at the suspect’s place of residence.”