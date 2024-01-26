Actor KEVIN SPACEY's $5.65 million Baltimore home facing foreclosure auction in wake of assault scandals



Friday, January 26, 2024 – American actor, Kevin Spacey's $5.65 million Baltimore home is facing foreclosure auction after he fell behind on mortgage payments in the wake of his assault scandals.

The sprawling riverside property was where Spacey lived while he was filming Netflix hit House of Cards, with its ownership listed under Clear Toaster LLC. confirmed to be linked to the 64-year-old actor during one of his trials in April 2022.

According to Mail Online, Spacey fell almost a year behind on his payments, leading a judge to approve a foreclosure sale last August. The auction is to be held on February 29.

However, although it is listed at $5.65 million, the starting bid for the waterfront home will not be announced until the auction.

The five-level home boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a private spot in Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor seaport.

Spacey had been spotted at the 9,000+ square foot property more than once in 2019 while he was awaiting arraignment on assault charges, with the property seemingly perfect for a homeowner looking to live in a secluded gated community.

According to court documents via The Baltimore Banner, 'all or most' of the real estate purchased by Spacey was structured to protect his 'privacy and safety.'

The home's situation in Baltimore allowed easy access for Spacey to film the Netflix show House of Cards, where he portrayed fictitious US President Frank Underwood for five seasons before he was hit with assault allegations.