Here is RAILA ODINGA’s ODM statement after Court slams brakes on RUTO’s housing levy



Friday, January 26, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has issued a statement after the Court of Appeal, sitting in Nairobi, on Friday, halted the house deduction levy until cases filed before it are heard and determined.

The three-judge bench, composed of Justices Lydia Achode, John Mativo, and Mwaniki Gachoka, upheld the High Court’s decision to suspend the levy, which has attracted opposition and support in equal measures.

“This is because if the stay sought is granted at the stage, should we affirm the challenged decision, then some far-reaching decisions that will have been undertaken pursuant to the challenged laws may not be reversible.

“Public interest in our view tilts favour of in not granting the stay or the suspension sought,” the judges said in their ruling.

Reacting to the ruling, ODM through its official X account, welcomed the move terming it a ‘big win for Kenyans’

“We thank the Court of Appeal for standing with the people of Kenya on the controversial issue of Housing Levy.

"This is a victory for Kenyans,” ODM stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST