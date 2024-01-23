Olympic legend MICHAEL PHELPS welcomes fourth child with wife



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – American Olympic legend Michael Phelps has welcomed his fourth child with his wife, Nicole Johnson.

He announced the exciting news by posting a photo of them cradling their little cutey swaddled in a blanket. They named their week-old son Nico Michael Phelps.

Michael wrote;

“@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16. We're so blessed to be given a 4th child. We're now a family of 6!"'

Michael and Johnson have three other sons: Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4. He won 28 gold medals in swimming competitions at the Olympic Games from 2004 to 2016, and is now considered the most decorated Olympian ever.