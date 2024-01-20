Namibia’s President to undergo treatment after being diagnosed with cancer



Saturday, January 20, 2024 – Namibian President Hage Geingob will be undergoing treatment for cancer after routine medical checkups led to the detection of “cancerous cells”.

Namibian Presidency said on Friday, January 19, that “as part of regular annual medical examinations” the 82-year-old leader had a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on January 8, followed by a biopsy.

“On the advice of the medical team, President Geingob will undertake appropriate medical treatment to deal with the cancerous cells,” it added.

Geingob’s office gave no more details on his diagnosis but said he would continue working.

Geingob, who has been president of the southern African nation since 2015, is due to finish his second and final term in office this year.

In 2013 Geingob underwent brain surgery. A year later, he told the public that he had survived prostate cancer. In 2023, the tall, deep-voiced leader, underwent an aortic operation in neighbouring South Africa.

Namibia will hold elections to choose a new leader in November. Geingob will not be standing for re-election. Last year, the governing party, the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO), named Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as its candidate for the election. She is the party’s vice-president and Namibia’s current deputy prime minister.