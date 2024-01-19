MALIA OBAMA makes red carpet debut at Sundance Film Festival



Friday, January 19, 2024 – The 25-year-old daughter of former president Barack Obama has made her red-carpet debut as a filmmaker at Sundance.

Malia looked stunning in her light blue button-down shirt, grey overcoat, grey scarf, black pants and shiny brown boots, at the event held in Park City, Utah.

The former first daughter showed up for the premiere of her new short film, "The Heart," which she wrote and directed under the name Malia Ann. Turns out that Ann is her middle name, which appears in the credits.

Malia has said the movie is about “lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things.”

Malia was just 10 when she moved into the White House during her dad's 8-year tenure as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.